Bernie for DA finance information updated by campaign

Information provided on Centre County district attorney challenger Bernie Cantorna’s campaign finances in a recent story was not up to date.
The Centre Daily Times submitted a Pennsylvania Right to Know Law request to Centre County on May 10 for the campaign finance reports of District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller and Cantorna. The county responded May 11 with the documents for both candidates and their authorized committees.
The documents for Parks Miller, Cantorna and Citizens to Elect Stacy Parks Miller were the latest submitted, coming in on May 5 and detailing spending and receipts through May 1.
The documents for Bernie for DA were from 2016, stamped by the county on Jan. 31, 2017.
Cantorna’s campaign manager, Dianne Gregg, provided the latest proper documents to the CDT Saturday. There was quite a difference.
Where Cantorna had an ending cash balance of $4,650.13 and obligations of $50,540 as of Dec. 31, over the next five months, the campaign took in $33,836 and spent $19,367.83. Cash on hand as of that date was $19,118.30, but Gregg said more contributions have come in since.
A total of 59 contributors gave the campaign between $50 and $250 in that time. Another 29 individuals gave more than $250.
A Democrat, Cantorna received $500 each from committees attached to local Republican politicians, the Friends of Steve Dershem and the Friends of Chris Exarchos.
Updated spending information showed more money going out but did not show significant changes in what it went to provide: printing of yard signs and promotional materials, postage fees, online messaging through web hosting, events and advertisements.
Lori Falce: 814-235-3910, @LoriFalce
Comments