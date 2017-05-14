Kids make Mother’s Day gifts with household objects

Ah, to be young and able to get a way with homemade gifts again.
Ali Khan Bilyalov, 6, is still short and sweet enough that a handcrafted Mother’s Day card will probably go over very well in his household. Still, it never hurts to cover your bases.
On Sunday, Rhoneymeade Arboretum and Sculpture Garden held a Mother’s Day pop-up art class for kids and their parents.
That’s where Ali worked on his card with a little help from Nicole Packard, an instructor hailing from the Art Alliance of Central PA. They favored household objects such as corks, bottle caps and celery sticks over the more traditional brush set.
“We take the different materials and layer them. It makes them look like flowers,” Packard said.
Ali used a cork and some green paint to etch out the stem of a sweet pea plant. His work is very cerebral — and topical to boot.
He learned about the sweat pea last week in school and had recently shared some of the basics with his mother.
At a neighboring table, Lisa Reno and her 7-year-old daughter, Lily, labored over compositions of their own.
For them, at least, the sense of occasion could be attributed to more than just Mother’s Day.
“We’re moving soon and we’re friends of Rhoneymeade, (so) we wanted to do it one more time,” Reno said.
Katherine Yeaple and her two college-aged sons biked out to Centre Hall by way of Boalsburg.
They experimented with blowing the paint across the paper using a straw.
For their next activity, Yeaple had something a little more traditional planned.
“I think we’re going to just enjoy the garden,” Yeaple said.
