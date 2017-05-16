Hahn wins Democratic nomination for State College mayor

Donald Hahn secured the Democratic nomination for State College mayor in Tuesday’s primary election.
Hahn, a former State College borough councilman and council president, received 949 votes. He ran against three other Democrats to be the successor to longtime Mayor Elizabeth Goreham, who announced in February that she wouldn’t seek re-election.
Goreham endorsed Hahn in a letter to the editor published in the CDT, saying in part: “I have worked with Hahn in various capacities for most of the time I have been in office. Hahn’s perspective and vision for our hometown closely reflect my own. Hahn’s personal character and experience make him the best choice for mayor of State College. His attributes of kindness, intelligence and thoughtfulness are well-known and respected.”
Hahn’s opponents Michael Black, Catherine Dauler and Janet Engeman received 779, 292 and 142 votes, respectively.
“I really enjoyed going door to door, meeting people through the course of this campaign,” Hahn said Tuesday after the votes were tallied.
He said he appreciated Black, Dauler and Engeman for inspiring him to do more.
Hahn is a graduate of State College Area High School and Penn State. In addition, he has a J.D. from the Villanova University School of Law.
He served on Borough Council for 12 years — two of which as president. Hahn is an attorney with Stover, McGlaughlin, Gerace, Weyandt & McCormick, P.C., and is vice president of the State College Redevelopment Authority.
According to Hahn’s campaign website, his priorities as mayor will include neighborhood stability, environmental protection, diversity and inclusion, fiscal balance and advocating for progress and change in Harrisburg.
There were 312 write-in votes for State College mayor on the Republican ballot. Detailed write-in information was not available by deadline. If one of Hahn’s Democratic opponents received at least 10 write-in votes and was the highest vote-getter, he or she will face Hahn in the November general election.
The general election is on Nov. 7.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
