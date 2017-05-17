Columbia Gas replacing pipeline on Atherton Street

Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania is replacing about 6,900 feet of natural gas pipelines on Atherton Street.
The infrastructure replacement project involves pipelines along Atherton Street between Clinton Drive and Park Avenue and between Aaron Drive and Denton Avenue, according to a press release from the company.
Some work will also be needed on surrounding streets, including Aaron Drive, Blue Course Drive, Hillcrest Avenue and Ridge Avenue, the release said.
Construction work will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, the release said. Some evening work at intersections is possible.
Temporary lane closures are also possible, the release said.
The project will require a temporary interruption of natural gas service for individual customers, the release said. Columbia will personally contact these customers.
In addition, the release said, customers with indoor meters will have their meters relocated outside at no additional cost.
For more information call 888-460-4332 or visit www.ColumbiaGasPA.com/stay-safe.
