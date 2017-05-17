Penn State nets $2.2 million grant from USDA

Penn State received a $2.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, according to a press release from U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson’s office.
The funding is for the first year of a four-year $5 million project, which aims “to promote sustainable water management through the use of a proven, flexible and transferable model of engagement of farmers and other stakeholders,” according to the release.
Penn State will lead that study, which will bring together researchers from University of Nebraska-Lincoln, USDA-Agricultural Research Service and Arizona State University, the release said.
“This real-world study will benefit researchers and farmers alike,” Thompson, R-Howard Township, said in the release. “By working with groups across the country, Penn State will lead this thorough examination of water resource management and hopefully overcome some of the greatest challenges associated with it. I am proud of Penn State for leading this multi-year project, and I look forward to seeing what this research concludes.”
