July 18, 2017 12:19 PM

Centre County names new director of financial management

From CDT staff reports

BELLEFONTE

The Centre County Board of Commissioners announced at its meeting Tuesday that Thomas Martin will be the new Centre County director of financial management.

Martin has worked in the county Controller’s Office since 2004.

He was chosen with an “enthusiastic endorsement,” board Chairman Michael Pipe said.

Commissioner Steve Dershem said the commissioners have been able to admire Martin’s work for a while and they’re excited to bring him on board.

Martin has more than 20 years of financial experience, and his background includes experience in budgeting and developing and implementing fiscal management polices and procedures in both government and the private sector, according to a press release from the commissioners.

