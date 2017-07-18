Centre County to auction 24 vehicles

The Centre County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the announcement of 24 county vehicles to be auctioned.
It’s the most vehicles the county has ever auctioned at once, said Julie Lutz, financial analyst for the county.
Bidding will open at 11 a.m. July 31, and it’s scheduled to close Aug. 4.
Sedans, minivans, minibuses and more will be available. Many of the vehicles are being auctioned due to age and mileage.
The auction will be at www.auctionsbygov.com.
Inspection and removal dates will be by appointment only, and the vehicles are located at the Centre County Transportation Office, 486 Old Curtin Road in Milesburg.
The revenue from the auction will go into the county’s transportation fund.
For more information, call 355-6807.
