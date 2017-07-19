2 Centre County water infrastructure projects receive funding

Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday announced $75 million for water infrastructure projects through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority.
According to a press release, the money will go to 23 water, wastewater, stormwater and non-point source projects in 20 counties in the commonwealth.
Potter Township received a $1.68 million loan and $1.38 million grant to construct a 14,000 gallon per day sewage treatment plant, three and a half mile of new force mains, the release said. They will also be able to install 57 new septic tanks.
In addition, the Tri-Municipal Park received a $107,891 loan and $215,778 grant to construct vegetated swales, rain gardens and a detention/infiltration basin in order to eliminate stormwater runoff, according to the release.
“PENNVEST initiated its new fiscal year of funding by approving loans and grants for a wide variety of water quality improvement projects in all corners of the commonwealth,” Wolf said. “These projects and the environmental, economic development and public health benefits that they create will further our collective goal of a cleaner and safer place for our families to enjoy as well as my vision for a better Pennsylvania, both now and for years to come.”
