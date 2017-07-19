Local

July 19, 2017 1:51 PM

Drivers reminded to be alert around bridge construction

From CDT staff reports

Drivers are reminded to be mindful of posted speed limits on Country Club Road, Oak Ridge Avenue and Squirrel Drive in State College Borough and College Township as the area is expected to experience increased traffic volume over the next month.

According to State College police, bridge construction has begun along East Branch Road. East Branch has also been closed to through traffic and is expected to remain closed into August, detouring drivers around the route.

Drivers are also reminded to exercise extreme caution when traveling on Country Club Road due to the numerous golf carts traveling from the nearby Centre Hills Country Club, police said. Officers will continue to monitor this area while the bridge construction is ongoing, and will strictly enforce all traffic-related violations with an emphasis on the posted speed limit.

