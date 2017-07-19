Patton Township supervisors approve change to Toftrees Planned Community master plan

The Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved the Revised Master Plan for the Toftrees Planned Community.
The motion passed 4-1, with Supervisor George Downsbrough voting against.
The revision deals with an area of Toftrees East called The View at State College. The first phase of The View contains nine existing multifamily residential buildings and a clubhouse on 14.39 acres.
The master plan shows construction of a second phase — 13.84 acres — that would have included seven more multifamily residential buildings, but the amendment the supervisors approved changes that.
The revised Toftrees Master plan: eliminates the second phase of The View; constructs two multifamily apartment buildings, called Helix, on those 13.84 acres; and shifts 32 residential dwelling units from Toftrees West to Toftrees East.
The shifting of units is what drove this to be a “major” amendment to the master plan, said township Manager Doug Erickson.
Downsbrough said he’s concerned that shifting the units changes the character of the area.
Supervisor Dan Trevino said he’s satisfied that there’s still potential for affordable housing in Toftrees West, even with the shift.
Board Chairman Elliot Abrams said he doesn’t think it makes that much of a difference.
In other business
▪ The board adopted the Solar Energy Systems Ordinance. The ordinance provides for the land planning, installation and construction of solar energy systems.
▪ The supervisors also discussed the Waddle Road widening project from Strouse Avenue to Clearview Avenue. The project would add a center left-turn lane to this section of Waddle Road, which is heavily traveled. It would also include sidewalk construction and utility relocation.
Although the project has been long-standing in the Capital Improvement Plan, Erickson said, looking at the costs, the feasibility isn’t there.
The township engaged the ELA Group to complete a feasibility study on the project, and ELA provided an estimate of $1.24 million for the project.
The township factored in additional costs, bringing the likely price tag to $1.77 million.
Erickson said that his recommendation would be to discontinue the project except for adding a sidewalk on the eastern side of the road.
With $450,000 included in the 2017-21 CIP for the project in 2018, Erickson said the project is “woefully” underfunded.
Trevino said he’s not in favor of dropping the project.
Board Vice Chairman Jeff Luck suggested that the triangle of North Atherton Street, Colonnade Boulevard and Waddle Road all be looked at to help alleviate traffic issues.
Ultimately, the board decided to defer the discussion until they review the CIP.
