Weis Markets at Rolling Ridge Drive in College Township now has a cafe geared toward selling beer and wine. Rick Bowmer Associated Press, file

Local

July 20, 2017 8:39 AM

Weis Markets opens first State College area cafe to sell beer and wine

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

Weis Markets recently added to its in-store diversity with a cafe geared toward selling beer and wine.

The retailer received its final Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approval to open the cafe at its Rolling Ridge Drive store in College Township. Weis Markets has a similar cafe at its Bellefonte location.

Patrons may purchase and consume beer at the 30-seat cafe or take it out of the store. There are more than 600 varieties of beer, according to the retailer, including beers brewed by Otto’s Pub & Brewery and Elk Creek Cafe + Aleworks. There are also more than 500 types of wine.

“We remain interested in doing this in as many stores as possible,” Weis Markets Director of Public Relations Dennis Curtin said. “It’s been a hit with our customers due to the variety and convenience we’re offering.”

The cafe is open 8 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday.

Weis Markets also entered the top bid at more than $325,000 for another liquor license.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

