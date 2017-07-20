State College man dies in crash

A 79-year-old State College man died in a two-vehicle crash, according to Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers.
Walter Mahute, 79, died in the crash, which was ruled accidental, at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Old Route 220 and 1st Avenue in Milesburg.
Mahute, who died as a result of blunt force trauma to his chest, was driving a car when he parked at Ace Hardware to ask for directions, according to Sayers. He then drove out of the parking lot into oncoming traffic, and the car Mahute was driving was T-boned by an SUV traveling on Old Route 220 toward Milesburg.
The woman driving the SUV had minor injuries. Her identity has not been released by authorities.
Sayers said officials believe it is possible that the sun played a factor in the crash, though state police have not released an official cause.
Undine, Logan and Citizen’s Fire companies and Bellefonte EMS were also dispatched to respond to the scene.
