The Centre Hall Fire Company and state police responded to a motorcycle, car crash Friday at the intersection of Red Mill Road and General Potter Highway.
Local

July 21, 2017 11:01 AM

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

POTTER TOWNSHIP

First responders were dispatched Friday to the scene of a motorcycle, car crash in Potter Township.

The crash occurred at about 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Red Mill Road and General Potter Highway. Dispatchers called for a helicopter to transport the motorcyclist, who was reportedly ejected during the crash.

Emergency responders including the Centre Hall Fire Company and state police responded to the scene.

According to Centre Hall Fire Company Deputy Chief Phil Orndorf, the male motorcyclist — whose identity has not been released — was flown to the hospital after suffering a head injury. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Orndorff said.

The driver of the car did not appear to be injured.

Orndorff said he did not know the cause of the crash. State police are expected to release more details on Friday.

Check back to www.centredaily.com for updates on this story.

