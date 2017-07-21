Commissioners take next step to conserve energy, save money

The Centre County Board of Commissioners was presented on Tuesday with a plan to conserve energy at its facilities, which could save the county money.
Following a bidding process that took almost three months, the county chose McClure Company in May to conduct an energy usage analysis of seven county facilities: the Centre County Correctional Facility, courthouse, Courthouse Annex Building, Temple Court Building, Willowbank Building, sheriff’s office and the county records building.
Jennifer Ponce de Leon, McClure Company account executive, said the county spends an average of $1.96 per square foot to power, heat and cool the facilities, but under the state’s Guaranteed Savings Act 163 of 2016 the county could upgrade energy infrastructure and produce savings.
The legislation allows government entities to make infrastructure improvements without paying for the services out of its general funds or raising taxes for constituents. After the work is completed, the yearly savings pay for construction costs over a 20-year period, but according to Ponce de Leon payment for the improvements often takes less time and the entities experience net savings.
“We have the potential here to save the county millions of dollars over a 20-year period,” Commissioner Mark Higgins said. “But year 21, all of our savings at that point, we get to keep.”
To begin the process, McClure will conduct an energy audit that will cost about $46,000, but the fee will be rolled into any upgrade work that McClure completes, according to Bob Jacobs, Centre County planning director.
“We will be looking at everything from mechanicals, controls, lighting to renewable energy,” Ponce de Leon said. “Anything that would benefit the county by reducing consumption and utility usage.”
McClure will present the findings to the commissioners in September, and the improvement projects could be completed by the end of summer 2018, Ponce de Leon said.
The commissioners have placed the energy study contract with McClure on the consent agenda for Tuesday’s board of commissioners meeting and if approved, McClure will begin the in-depth study of the facilities in the coming weeks.
Leon Valsechi: 814-231-4631, @leon_valsechi
Comments