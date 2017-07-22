Keep snakes in mind on the trail this summer

For many in Centre County, summer means getting outside. Whether it’s to hike, fish or camp, it’s important to keep in mind the animals you share the forest with, such as venomous snakes.
Two venomous snakes call central Pennsylvania home: the timber rattlesnake and the copperhead.
Rattlesnakes are only found in the Americas and are the United States’ oldest national symbol, said Jason Beale, program director of live animal care at Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center.
One of the most important things to be mindful of with venomous snakes is bite prevention, which means being aware of one’s surroundings, Beale said.
Don’t put your hands, feet or butt anywhere your eyes haven’t been, said Capt. Gerald Barton, law enforcement manager at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s Northcentral Region Office.
High-ankled boots and long pants could be the difference between a near miss and a bite, Barton said.
The more remote, rocky and rugged areas in the region are excellent habitats for snakes, Beale said.
People are less likely to run into snakes in the middle of a hot summer day, Beale said, but mornings and evenings are definitely times to be more vigilant.
Both copperheads and rattlesnakes are more active at night, he said.
If you encounter a snake, let it choose where it wants to go, Beale said.
“Venom is something that they have to manufacture, and it’s very energy intensive to create something like that,” Beale said. “So it’s not anything they want to waste. That’s how they get their food. If they need to, that’s how they protect themselves.”
They’re not out to bite anything that moves, he said.
The best prevention for dogs, Beale said, is leashes.
If someone were to get bit, Barton says to stay calm. An increased heart rate will spread venom more quickly through the bloodstream.
Anyone who’s been bit, or thinks they’ve been bit, should go to a medical facility as quickly as possible, Barton said.
Do not attempt to suck the venom out or use a snake bite kit, Barton said, as these methods have been disproved.
There’s a “major persecution of snakes,” which is why Shaver’s Creek tries to educate people to leave them be, Beale said.
He said he thinks people should be proud to share the landscape with these animals.
People who encounter snakes can send photos to Shaver’s Creek or the Fish and Boat Commission to be identified.
Sarah Rafacz: 814-231-4619, @SarahRafacz
Learn more
▪ www.paherps.com — an online guide to reptiles and amphibians of Pennsylvania
▪ www.fishandboat.com/Pages/default.aspx
Comments