CRPR scavenger hunt shows participants what the region has to offer

I might be a minority taking part in the Centre Region Parks and Recreation Park Picture Pursuit Scavenger Hunt challenge. I’m a few months shy of 30, single, with no kids, but parks and pictures are two of my favorite things.
The hunt, which spanned two weeks throughout CRPR parks, included various tasks to complete and capture with photos, earning you points toward prizes, such as tickets to Hersheypark and DelGrosso Amusement Park. Even though it was a hot and humid week, I printed out the list and was ready to go.
I’ve adventured through many of the parks, on my bike, taking my dog out and working. But there are several parks on the list I hadn’t been to until last week. They aren’t the parks that are easily spotted, or the ones that come to mind when I’m looking for feature photos or are a shady place to enjoy a break.
Cecil Irvin Park in Ferguson Township (once I found it tucked away in the neighborhood) had a great view and relaxing feel to it. And who knew there was a slide tucked into the trees in Boalsburg?
It’s fun being goofy and acting like a kid again. I can’t tell you the last time I climbed across monkey bars, but I will say I’m a regular on the slides at the Welch Pool. I learned that walking up the hill at Slab Cabin Park, sled in tow, is easier to do without snow, but not as thrilling coming down.
I’ve been pulling my dog into the mix, which I’m sure she has mixed feelings about. Stopping to take photos isn’t as interesting when there is new grass to sniff. I’ve convinced friends and co-workers to snap the moments, bringing them into the entertainment. I even caught a CRPR employee off guard when I asked him to take a selfie with me (a 10-point photo), but he laughed and happily smiled.
I believe it was a successful mission to get folks out seeing what the region has to offer, and now I’m on a mission to look up more of the parks I haven’t been to.
It’s bizarre to be in front of the camera, even if it is just my iPhone, but I hope I’ve brought some laughs with my posts.
