State College business opens, hiring up to 100 people

Grocery shopping has never been easier.
At least that’s the goal of InstaCart, a business that began operations Tuesday in State College and communities from Port Matilda to Centre Hall.
The grocery delivery service cuts out the part where people have to travel and shop at several retailers. Instead, customers only have to log in on instacart.com or through an app to pick what they want and when they want it delivered. The service can be used for Wegmans, Giant, Petco and CVS locations.
It is possible, General Manager David Schloss said, that more retailers will be added to the service.
“State College has been on our radar for a long time,” he said. “It’s one of the areas where we see a lot of customer demand.”
The company keeps records of when people search for services on instacart.com, which enables them to learn where most potential customers are searching from. There have been thousands of searches, Schloss said, out of the State College area.
More than 50 people in the State College area have been contracted as shoppers and up to 100 will be under contract to start. It is possible, that more will be hired when Penn State students return.
Schloss said the largest pool of customers will likely be students who do not have a car.
“Other groups are people who might have less mobility than maybe they once had ... this is a great service for them,” Schloss said. “There’s also another big group where they use the service based on convenience. A mother with two young children may us it, because it can be very hard to complete a grocery trip with the kids.”
InstaCart is offering customers a free year-long subscription of express delivery, which expires Aug. 27. The express delivery service is free on one-hour, two-hour and scheduled grocery deliveries of more than $35.
Comments