Man flown to hospital after falling into well

A man was flown to a local hospital after falling into an unspecified well at Robinson Vacuum Tanks in Boggs Township.
The man fell at about 9:35 a.m. Tuesday and suffered a head injury, according to Centre County dispatchers. A state trooper confirmed the reported injury, but said he did not have further information.
The man was flown by helicopter at about 10:40 a.m. from a field at Bald Eagle Area High School to a hospital.
Citizens and Pleasant Gap fire companies were dispatched to respond to the scene. State police and emergency medical services from Bellefonte and Mount Nittany Medical Center also responded to the scene.
State police said more information would be released at a later time.
