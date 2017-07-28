Grange Fair queen presents grandfather with award at FarmFest

Donald Spackman advised the crowd at FarmFest on Friday that eating his organic potatoes will make them look like his granddaughter, Grange Fair Queen Emma Spackman.
That was shortly after Emma Spackman and Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding presented him with a Founding Farmer Award.
To celebrate Pennsylvania Certified Organic’s 20th anniversary, the organization recognized all the farmers it certified in its first year.
Spackman’s farm in Worth Township, Roundtop Farms, has been in the family for more than 100 years.
Presenting her grandfather with the award “was a real blessing and joy,” Emma Spackman, 18, said.
She said she grew up on the farm, witnessing all the hard work and countless hours he’s put in.
“I enjoy farming so much,” Donald Spackman said.
He was emotional explaining how much it meant to him to receive the award from his granddaughter.
“I’m so proud of her,” he said.
Two dozen farmers and farm families were recognized at the awards ceremony. It also included a thoughtful tribute to Roy Brubaker, a farmer from Mifflintown who was killed in an accident.
FarmFest continues 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Grange fairgrounds, 169 Homan Lane, Centre Hall.
