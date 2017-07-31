Students, community members protest Toll Brothers’ development

Just a couple days before the Nittany Valley Water Coalition is set to meet with Penn State and Toll Brothers representatives to discuss various options, protesters lobbied the university to do a “land swap,” and find an alternative location for the student housing development planned for along Whitehall Road.
About 40 community members and students gathered in front of Old Main on Penn State’s campus Monday to protest the Toll Brothers’ proposed student housing development, The Cottages at State College, which is slated to be built along Whitehall Road in Ferguson Township.
This isn’t just an environmental issue, it’s a civil rights issue, said Anthony Zarzycki, programming chairman for Penn State College Democrats.
It’s an issue of students and the community being heard, he said.
“Penn State is actively listening to the coalition’s feedback and ideas,” Penn State spokesman Reidar Jensen said in an email Monday. “We are committed to the evaluation of all concerns.”
To see students support the water coalition is a real pleasure, said David Stone, of State College, who’s a regular at the Toll Brothers’ site occupation where protesters have been camped out for 60 days over concerns such as potential impacts to water quality.
Penn State students Rylie Cooper and Zarzycki, who organized the protest, also delivered a letter to university leadership regarding the development.
“We will communicate with all students — including those touring the University Park campus — the danger and neglect our board of trustees subject us to until they accommodate the safety and voices of those they are expected to represent,” the letter — cosigned by Fossil Free PSU, Penn State College Democrats and Eco Action — said.
The letter asks Penn State’s board of trustees to institute polices that include public input from students and community members; increase the number of voting student and academic trustees; and work with Toll Brothers to move the development to a different property.
“There is no such thing as a ‘land swap’ — it’s not that easy,” Zack Moore, Penn State’s vice president for government and community relations, said in an email last week. “... Land sales and planned residential developments are complicated legal transactions. As we’ve stated many times, Penn State entered into a binding agreement of sale with Toll Brothers for the Whitehall Road parcel in 2012.
“That said, if the developer is interested in a different parcel of Penn State-owned property that we can make available for purchase for off-campus student housing, we are open to that discussion.”
NVWC members met with Penn State officials on July 25 to propose seven Penn State-owned properties that they believe could be suitable alternatives for the Toll Brothers’ development. The water coalition and Toll Brothers and Penn State representatives will meet Wednesday.
Sarah Rafacz
