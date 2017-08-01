Man in critical condition after crash

A man is in critical condition following a one-vehicle crash.
Keith K Dorey, 26, suffered a serious injury, state police at Lamar said, at about 3 p.m. Sunday when the crash occurred. Dorey was driving a Ford Escape eastbound on state Route 144 near Ridge Road in Noyes Township, but was unable to maintain control on a lefthand curve and traveled off the road. Dorey tried to steer the vehicle back onto the road, but it spun sideways, rotated counterclockwise and hit a utility pole with the front passenger side of the vehicle.
The vehicle came to a stop facing westbound against the utility pole.
Dorey, of South Renovo, was flown to Geisinger Danville for his injuries, according to a GoFundMe set-up to help pay his medical expenses.
Lock Haven EMS also responded to the scene.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
