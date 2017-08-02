New business set to open in State College

The downtown scene is about to get a lot sweeter in State College.
Peace, Love and Little Donuts will open in mid to late August, according to co-owners Beth Ellyn Dipaola and Jessica Rust. They are opening their second location with their husbands Leonard Depaola and Bill Rust.
Jessica Rust said the business partners have wanted to open a Peace, Love and Little Donuts in a college town and that State College was a "no-brainer." Her husband graduated from Penn State in 2005.
"We thought Penn State would be a great location," Dipaola said. "There is a terrific atmosphere and people, and we like being there."
The business partners, who are from Robinson, Pa., are franchisees of the donut store, which has about 30 locations nationwide. They said there will be about 15 to 20 people employed at the donut store depending on availability.
Peace, Love and Little Donuts was founded in 2009.
The co-owners described the donut store as an "open theater experience" where customers watch custom donuts be made fresh.
"It's all about the overall experience," Rust said. "We are fortunate enough to be with a great staff. It's a really carefree, fun place to be."
