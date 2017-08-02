State College high-rise to open after 3 years of construction

At last, the Metropolitan will open this month.
The 12-story high-rise is the second in downtown State College. Plans for the mixed-use, 146-foot tall building began in 2013 by PennTrust developers until the project was turned over to Landmark Properties in 2015.
Student and professional residents will move in Aug. 18, three days before Penn State kicks off its fall semester. Landmark Properties representatives expect the building’s 132 units to be filled to capacity.
“We’re just as excited as everyone else to open and get people moved in August 18th,” Landmark Property Manager Eric Williams said. “All of the residents will get to see their homes for really the first time and see a beautiful brand new building.”
The high-rise’s bottom two floors will be occupied by 32,000-square-feet of commercial and retail space. Williams said the company is not ready to announce tenants for the commercial and retail spaces.
Amenities of the building include 155 underground parking spaces for tenants and retail customers, a 9,000-square-foot clubhouse, a rooftop terrace, fitness center and a third-floor outdoor terrace.
The Metropolitan is the second of three Landmark Properties developments — The Retreat at State College was completed in 2013, and development plans for The Station at Toftrees were submitted in 2017.
Williams said Happy Valley is a “healthy market” for student housing, reaffirming the CEO’s comments in 2015.
“We feel there is an enormous need for student housing that is unmet,” Landmark Properties CEO Wes Rogers told the CDT in 2015. “We’ve built all across the country, and there’s a strong need for high quality housing. I think they do need more housing for students, and I do think the existing stock is somewhat older in terms of what is walking distance to the university.”
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
