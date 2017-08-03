Thompson to participate in WPSU town hall

U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, will participate in a town hall event at 8 p.m. on Aug. 10 with WPSU at Penn State.
According to a press release from Thompson’s office, WPSU is hosting “The People’s Business: A Town Hall with Congressman Glenn Thompson,” and 100 people from the 5th Congressional District will be able to participate in the studio audience.
Questions will be solicited from audience members, and the public can submit questions to WPSU through its social media outlets, the release said.
The event will also be aired on WPSU, WPSU radio and livestreamed at WPSU.org.
Cheraine Stanford, Penn State producer and director, will moderate the hourlong event, the release said.
“I am grateful to WPSU for inviting me to participate in this event, and I look forward to an open, respectful dialogue about the most important issues facing our country,” Thompson said in the release. “I strive to be accessible and have met with thousands of constituents over the past year. I want to continue that trend and this venue will provide an opportunity to reach the greatest amount of people via TV, radio and online.”
Only WPSU will have access to the advance questions and reserves the right of selection, according to WPSU’s website. Questions must be regarding a federal issue.
The event will take place in 238 Outreach Building, 100 Innovation Blvd., University Park.
Seating is available on a first come, first serve basis.
Register for a seat or submit a question at wpsu.org/townhall.
