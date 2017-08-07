Get Air trampoline park changes its plans in State College

State College families have waited several years for a trampoline park, but one never seems to get off the ground.
Sky Zone was announced as a new business in 2015, but the company’s corporate site has since removed Happy Valley as a future location. Get Air has also been unable to jump-start a business.
The trampoline park’s official Facebook page recently updated it address, which is now listed at a vacant space at Nittany Commons on East College Avenue, next to Giant. Get Air previously announced that it would open in Nittany Mall.
College Township Zoning Officer Mark Gabrovsek said in December that the trampoline park planned to occupy at least three storefronts in the mall and would require renovations. He said Monday the mall’s height was an issue and that renovations would have to include raising the ceiling. He also said that a Get Air representative told him several months ago that the company wasn’t scrapping plans with the mall, but was interested in other options in the region.
Gabrovsek said the company needs to submit plans to build out in an existing space, but the township has not received any submissions.
A representative at Get Air would only say people need to continue checking the company’s Facebook page for updates on the State College location. A representative at Pyramid Group, the leasing agency for 2252 E. College Ave., said that a lease has not been signed for the space and would not confirm or deny negotiations with Get Air.
Ashton Goodell, the company’s creative director, said in May that the company wanted a 16,000-square-foot space in the mall, because corporate market research showed the need for a trampoline park in the region. The space at 2252 E. College Ave. is 23,500-square-feet, according to Pyramid Group’s website.
Nittany Mall manager Polly Welch could not be reached for comment.
Comments