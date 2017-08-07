‘American Pickers’ to film in Pa.

“American Pickers,” a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on the History channel, is planning to film episodes in Pennsylvania in September.
“The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques,” according to a press release. “They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.”
“American Pickers” is looking for leads — if you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques, send them your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.
Comments