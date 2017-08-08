2 die while trapped in house fire

Two people died in a house fire, according to state police at Lewistown.
Patricia Peck, 66, and Johnny Skinner, 56, of Mifflin, were found in a home while firefighters fought the blaze. The cause of death for Peck and Skinner has not been determined.
The fatal house fire was reported at 7:13 a.m. Friday on Tuscarora Street in Juniata County.
Mifflin, Mifflintown, Port Royal, Beale Township, Thompsontown and Fayette Township fire companies, and Mifflin County and Central Juniata EMS were dispatched to the scene.
Mifflintown firefighters were first on scene, according to the company’s statement, with knowledge of entrapment. The first responders forced entry into the home and located Peck and Skinner in an unspecified room and extricated them through the back of the home, though neither had survived.
“Please keep all family and fire personnel in your prayers during this tragic time,” Mifflintown Fire Company said in a statement on its website.
Crews worked for several hours to extinguish the fire and hot spots in the home.
Authorities have not released a cause of the fire.
Comments