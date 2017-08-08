CATA is implementing fare increases on Aug. 19.
Local

CATA to increase fares

From CDT staff reports

August 08, 2017 10:41 AM

Centre Area Transportation Authority will implement fare increases to its base CATABUS and CATARIDE fares effective Aug. 19.

CATABUS

▪  Full cash fare (per trip), $2

▪  Tokens, $2 each/$39 for roll of 20

▪  Day pass, $6 via mobile ticketing

▪  Reduced fare (per trip), $1

▪  Reduced fare tokens, $1 each/$20 for roll of 20

▪  One-month OnePass, $79

▪  Four-month OnePass, $309

▪  Family pass, eliminated

▪  Youth pass, $26/month

CATARIDE

▪  People 65 and older (shared ride) (per trip), $3.25

▪  People with disabilities (ADA) (per trip), $3.25

▪  CATARIDE tokens, $3.25 each/$65 for roll of 20

▪  General public, $21.65

For more information, visit www.catabus.com, call 238-2282 or email cata@catabus.com.

