CATA to increase fares

Centre Area Transportation Authority will implement fare increases to its base CATABUS and CATARIDE fares effective Aug. 19.
CATABUS
▪ Full cash fare (per trip), $2
▪ Tokens, $2 each/$39 for roll of 20
▪ Day pass, $6 via mobile ticketing
▪ Reduced fare (per trip), $1
▪ Reduced fare tokens, $1 each/$20 for roll of 20
▪ One-month OnePass, $79
▪ Four-month OnePass, $309
▪ Family pass, eliminated
▪ Youth pass, $26/month
CATARIDE
▪ People 65 and older (shared ride) (per trip), $3.25
▪ People with disabilities (ADA) (per trip), $3.25
▪ CATARIDE tokens, $3.25 each/$65 for roll of 20
▪ General public, $21.65
For more information, visit www.catabus.com, call 238-2282 or email cata@catabus.com.
Comments