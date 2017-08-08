Local

Amazon pickup store opens in State College

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

August 08, 2017 3:27 PM

Amazon has opened its first store in Centre County.

The Amazon Pickup Point opened Tuesday at 134 S. Allen St., which was home to Halloween City and Abercrombie and Fitch. It is Amazon’s 22nd location.

The store’s opening foreshadows the return of tens of thousands of Penn State students. The location, near the heart of downtown State College, was no mistake. Amazon has targeted college towns for its pickup service.

Students can choose to have orders delivered to the counter to pick up or retrieve them from self-service lockers that can be opened using a security code.

The service is available to subscribers of Amazon Prime, the company’s membership program. Amazon will send an email to subscribers when items are ready to pick up.

The store in Happy Valley will offer “the greater State College community a convenient location to pick up and return Amazon orders, including virtually everything one needs, from everyday essentials to technology,” according to a release.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Something is happening in Beaver Stadium for the first time in its 56-year history

Something is happening in Beaver Stadium for the first time in its 56-year history 0:47

Something is happening in Beaver Stadium for the first time in its 56-year history
11,000 shells are ready for 4th Fest 1:03

11,000 shells are ready for 4th Fest
Shirley Fonda is ready to close her cat rescue after 19 years 1:19

Shirley Fonda is ready to close her cat rescue after 19 years

View More Video