Amazon pickup store opens in State College

Amazon has opened its first store in Centre County.
The Amazon Pickup Point opened Tuesday at 134 S. Allen St., which was home to Halloween City and Abercrombie and Fitch. It is Amazon’s 22nd location.
The store’s opening foreshadows the return of tens of thousands of Penn State students. The location, near the heart of downtown State College, was no mistake. Amazon has targeted college towns for its pickup service.
Students can choose to have orders delivered to the counter to pick up or retrieve them from self-service lockers that can be opened using a security code.
The service is available to subscribers of Amazon Prime, the company’s membership program. Amazon will send an email to subscribers when items are ready to pick up.
The store in Happy Valley will offer “the greater State College community a convenient location to pick up and return Amazon orders, including virtually everything one needs, from everyday essentials to technology,” according to a release.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
Comments