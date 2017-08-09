New Escape Room coming soon to Happy Valley

The biggest issue you’ll face at this new business is figuring out how to get out.
Fortunately, that’s the idea.
An escape room — where a team of people signs up in advance to be locked in a room to solve clues and puzzles to find the key to escape — is setting up shop in Happy Valley. The space at 210 E. Calder Way, formerly Mike’s Movies, is being outfitted for Escape Room Inc., which is slated to open in late August.
There will be three escape room games: the “chancellor’s office,” which will be loosely based off Happy Valley and Penn State, the “diamond heist,” which will require players to steal diamonds and “bust out before it’s too late,” and the last game, which is still being developed with local engineers and businesses.
“I was one of the first people to open an escape room, and that was in Pittsburgh,” co-owner Joe Deasy said. “I have two there and now one in Sate College, and I think they excelled so fast because it’s something that can be done by almost everyone. It’s part of a fun night out.”
A game takes about an hour and 20 minutes, including an explanation of the rules and a question and answer session after playing, according to Deasy. Tickets to play are available online at escaperoomic.com and sessions can be booked three months in advance.
There are also some age restrictions.
“If you are under the age of 15, we require that you are accompanied by an adult and that you book the entire room,” the company website said. “The games are difficult and made to stump you, so it is our requirement that players under 15 bring an appropriate amount of adults.”
The escape room will be available for booking 5-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The business will be closed Monday and Tuesday.
Comments