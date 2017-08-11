Man wanted for alleged child rape arrested in Centre County

State police at Rockview have arrested a man wanted on child rape charges.
Ernest James Snyder Jr., 27, of Hermitage, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Thursday in Potter Township.
The arrest stems from charges out of Hermitage in Mercer County, where the child lives. The charges include felony rape of a child, felony aggravated indecent assault of a child less than 13 years old and felony indecent assault of a child less than 13 years old.
The girl and her mother filed a report Aug. 7 to Hermitage police, detailing three alleged sexual assaults from May through July.
The first alleged incident occurred when Snyder Jr. and the girl were fishing together and he directed her to perform a sexual act on him, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The next two alleged incidents occurred in the apartment where the girl and mother live and while Snyder Jr. and the girl were alone. In second incident he allegedly raped her and in the third directed her to allow him to perform a sexual act.
Snyder Jr. allegedly admitted to the first two incidents in an interview with police and told authorities he would kill himself before going to jail, according to the affidavit. He allegedly told police there had been four incidents of sexual assault, but did not elaborate on the last two encounters.
Snyder Jr. was taken to Centre County Correctional Facility on $250,000 bail, according to state police at Rockview.
Comments