Police launch investigation into man’s ‘suspicious’ death

State police at Rockview and Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers are investigating a man’s death in Snow Shoe borough.
Sayers confirmed that authorities have launched an investigation. He would not elaborate on the incident beyond calling the man’s death “suspicious” and did not identify the man to reporters.
Snow Show Fire Company was dispatched at 7:14 a.m. to the 200 block of North Moshannon Avenue for what Centre County dispatchers described as a cardiac arrest. About a dozen state troopers and a forensics team responded to scene later in the morning to collect possible evidence and fingerprints at the driveway where the man’s body was found.
A state trooper said the man was found by neighbors and first responders performed CPR, but the man died. Police will not publicly identify the man until family has been notified. State police said they will continue to investigate the man’s death.
Authorities and Snow Shoe EMS removed the man’s body from the scene at about noon.
Snow Shoe Fire Company representatives and Centre County District Attorney’s Office could not be reached for comment.
