Man killed in hit-and-run while removing dead deer from road

A hit-and-run vehicle-pedestrian crash Thursday night in Clearfield County resulted in the death of a 77-year-old Morrisdale man.
State police at Clearfield Trooper Nicholas Rickerson said Boyd Shirey was struck by a silver 2013 Ford Focus driven by a 19-year-old woman, heading in the northbound lane of Deer Creek Road just south of Fawn Lane in Graham Township.
The incident occurred sometime between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m., Clearfield County Coroner Mike Morris said.
“It was right near the part of the roadway where there is a hill that is hard to see over,” Morris said.
Rickerson said the man was in the road to remove a dead deer from the lane. He added that the impact with the vehicle sent Shirey off the east side of the road and into a grassy area.
Shirey was pronounced dead on the scene.
The driver allegedly fled the scene after impact, heading north on Deer Creek Road. She was later located.
Rickerson said Saturday afternoon that no charges have yet been filed against the woman.
“We’re still compiling all information,” he said.
Morris said an autopsy was conducted Friday, which concluded the man died of multiple blunt force traumas.
Morris Township and Winburne fire departments, as well as Moshannon Valley EMS also responded to the scene.
Britney Milazzo: 814-231-4648, @M11azzo
