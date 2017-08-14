Multi-vehicle crash causes rollover, significant damage

State College police, Centre LifeLink and Alpha Fire Company responded Monday to a three-vehicle crash.
Injuries were initially reported due to the crash, which occurred at about 9:05 a.m. at the intersection of Shiloh Road and Benner Pike, but Alpha Fire Company Health and Safety Officer Svend Pedersen said no one was injured.
Multiple callers reported the crash, according to Pedersen, who said he could understand why some assumed there were injuries given significant damage to two vehicles in the crash.
One vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, rolled over on its driver’s side in the crash. The vehicle had an infant in the back seat. A white Kia Optima had no passengers, and a waste management vehicle had no passengers.
“I’ll have to put in a plug for child safety seats,” Pedersen said. “Everyone is unharmed. You can see the damage, so that is relatively remarkable. It could have been far worse.”
Pedersen could not say how the crash occurred, and police at the scene said they could not yet comment.
Check back for updates.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
Comments