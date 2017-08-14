State College man found dead in river

A State College man was found Friday in the Juniata River, according to state police at Lewistown.
Ronald McGraw, 77, had been reported missing at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday when family became concerned that he had not returned home from a fishing trip. His body was discovered by Newton and Wayne Fire Company river rescue team at about 8 a.m. Friday in Wayne Township.
Mifflin County Coroner Dan Lynch said McGraw drowned and the death was accidental.
First responders searched for McGraw near County Club Road for about eight hours after the initial report, then suspended the search until daybreak Friday, according to a statement by Newton and Wayne Fire Company. The rescue team then searched the water in the morning and found McGraw.
“Thoughts and prayers to the family through this difficult time,” Newton and Wayne Fire Company said in its statement.
Other agencies involved in the search included McVeytown, Mount Union, Brooklyn, City Hook & Ladder and Mapleton fire companies, the state police aviation unit, Heaven Sent Bloodhound Search and Rescue and multiple water and ground rescue teams.
Comments