Details released on Friday crash along South Atherton

State College police have released details on a Friday crash along South Atherton Street that sent two women to the hospital.
According to police, Doris Conner, 45, of Bellefonte, was traveling south along the 1300 block of South Atherton Street near the intersection of East Whitehall Road and attempting to make a left turn into the shopping center. A large truck traveling north along South Atherton was reportedly attempting a left turn onto East Whitehall at the same time.
Patricia Hindle, 83, of State College, was also traveling north behind the truck in the right lane, police said. As Conner turned left, she reported she could not see Hindle approaching because the truck was obstructing her view.
Hindle struck Conner on the passenger side, police said, causing Conner’s vehicle to strike the curb and roll onto the roof on the sidewalk. Conner and a passenger were able to crawl out of the windows before police arrival.
Both Conner and the passenger were taken via EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center, police said. Hindle was evaluated at the scene and released. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Alpha Fire Company and Centre Lifelink EMS responded to the scene.
Conner was cited for an improper left turn, police said.
