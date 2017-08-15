2nd missing person found dead in the Juniata River

An Altoona man has been found dead in the Juniata River after not being seen for several days.
John Paul Prunkard, 70, was reported missing at about 7 p.m. Friday when he was supposed to be picked up from a camping and fishing trip.
The person who tried to pick up Prunkard could not find him due to rainfall, according to state police at Hollidaysburg. His belongings were later found at Reservoir Road near the intersection of U.S. Route 22 in Frankstown Township, the area where he was supposed to be at for a ride.
Prunkard’s body was found 10:30 a.m. Tuesday by Geeseytown Fire Company firefighters who were assisting state police in the search. Police said he was found at the Frankstown Branch of the Juniata River.
The body of a State College man, 77-year-old Ronald McGraw, was found Friday in the Juniata River in Wayne Township, Mifflin County. He was reported missing the day before, when his family became concerned after he failed to return from a fishing trip.
An autopsy is set for Wednesday to determine Prunkard’s cause of death.
