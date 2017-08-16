How long will you have to wait for Duck Donuts in State College?

If you have a sweet tooth, the good news is that Duck Donuts will soon be in State College.
But you’ll have to wait a little bit longer than this summer.
Duck Donuts plans to open in the late fall, likely in November, according to company spokeswoman Kristin Kellum. The company announced on a Facebook page specific to the State College location that the made-to-order doughnuts would be “coming soon.”
Kellum said the company typically “creates a buzz” in the months prior to opening through the use of social media, and added that the response to the announcement was a positive indication that the doughnut shop will do well.
“We look for densely populated areas and cater to the millennial snackers, ages 18 to 34 years old, so students, office heroes picking up doughnuts for everyone and families,” Kellum said.
There are no plans for a second location in State College.
The new doughnut shop will employ 40 to 45 people.
Duck Donuts, set for 125 S. Fraser St., will have inside and outside seating
Comments