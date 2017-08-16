Family reports man missing for more than a year, police say

State College police were recently contacted by the family of Horng-Chang Ke who has not had contact with relatives since March 2016, according to a release.
Ke, 52, was last known to have lived at a residence on Waupelani Drive in State College. He has black hair and brown eyes. He is also blind in his left eye and wears glasses.
Anyone with information about Ke should contact State College police at 234-7150, by email or an anonymous tip.
Additional information about the case was not immediately available. Police have not provided a picture of Ke.
Comments