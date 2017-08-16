Commissioners approve space utilization study for Bellefonte office space

The Centre County board of commissioners on Tuesday approved a space utilization study for the office space available in the Temple Court Building and the courthouse.
The approval of the study comes after a potential change of plans for the Temple Court Building announced by the board earlier this month.
In 2012, the board, which was comprised of commissioners Michael Pipe, Steve Dershem and Chris Exarchos, approved a $6 million renovation project for the Temple Court Building. Since then, Exarchos lost re-election and Mark Higgins is now the third member.
In March, the county held an opening ceremony to showcase the renovations of the historic building, which was built in 1894.
The renovation made four floors of office space available. The county’s plan was to use two floors for the District Attorney’s Office, and the probation and parole offices would occupy the other two floors.
However, following a structural engineering analysis of the Temple Court Building conducted in the spring by Stahl Sheaffer Engineering, of State College, the plan was delayed due to the weight of the filing cabinets in the probation and parole offices and the age of the structure.
The discovery led to President Judge Thomas King Kistler penning a letter to the commissioners in July requesting the space utilization study.
The study will be conducted by Weber Murphy Fox, an architectural firm from State College, and will cost the county about $20,000.
Pipe said that when he looks back, he wishes the board’s decision in 2012 to renovate took a more in-depth look at the office arrangement.
“Personally, I wish I would have advocated for a more complete usage study,” Pipe said. “But I’m all about moving forward right now and as we do, I will push for a more collaborative approach with as many people as possible.”
The plan to move the District Attorney’s Office to the Temple Court building is moving forward and the office space is expected to be completed prior to the new district attorney taking office in January, Pipe said.
Weber Murphy Fox will collaborate with county personnel as the firm conducts the study, Pipe said, and the findings will be presented to the board at its Nov. 14 meeting.
