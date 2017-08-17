Police release details of crash into Giant supermarket

State College police released a report on a Wednesday crash at the Giant Food Store in College Township.
According to police, at about 10:40 a.m., Charles McCoy, 86, of Boalsburg, was driving through the parking lot in front of the Giant when he came to a stop near the west entrance. A witness stated that it seemed like McCoy accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes and sped forward through the intersection.
McCoy’s Ford Explorer hit a large concrete pillar, police said, damaging the pillar and causing “significant and disabling damage” to the vehicle.
McCoy reported being uninjured, police said, but stated he didn’t remember what had happened and appeared disoriented. He was evaluated at the scene by EMS and taken via ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center.
The Explorer was towed from the scene, police said. An evaluation by the Centre Region Code Agency is pending.
Comments