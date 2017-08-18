Huntingdon woman celebrates 114th birthday

Not too many people get to three digits on their birthday cake, and Huntingdon’s Delphine Gibson has done it 15 times.
Gibson, who will be 114 years old Monday, celebrated her birthday Thursday at AristaCare and had guests from Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church, facility residents and personnel from the state Aging Department.
Gibson attributes her longevity to her faith in God.
Teresa Osborne, state Aging Department’s secretary, posed a question to her staff ahead of the party — what do we get the oldest living American for her birthday?
“She has blindness and hearing loss, so we chose easy things she could smell and others could enjoy,” Osborne said.
They decided on a bouquet of flowers and a card to read her during their visit, the second in 2017.
“The first time I visited her was a few months back when she took over the title of oldest American,” Osborne said. “Our first visit was incredible. She’s a delightful woman with a peaceful presence, a bright smile and a good sense of humor.”
Gibson added to her aura during her birthday party when she joined her church members in singing.
“She will interact with you and speaks softly,” Osborne said. “The minute Mount Hope Missionary Baptist Church members started singing she was singing. Her beautiful voice gets really amplified.”
