1 killed in horse-and-buggy crash

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a Saturday crash involving two motor vehicles and a horse and buggy in Huntingdon County.
According to state police, a vehicle traveling westbound on William Penn Highway in Henderson Township struck the rear of the horse-drawn buggy with its front end at about 4:50 p.m. After impact, the vehicle crossed over the eastbound lane and and exited the road on the left side. The vehicle continued traveling westbound off road and through the Kwik Fill parking lot. The vehicle then struck a parked vehicle, pushing it alongside the exterior of the Kwik Fill. The first vehicle then struck the building, coming to a final stop with its front end inside the store.
The driver of the first vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries, according to police. One occupant of the horse and buggy was pronounced dead at the scene, and the second was flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment of what police called “serious” injuries. The occupant of the third vehicle was transported to JC Blair Memorial Hospital for moderate injuries.
The names of those involved in the crash were not immediately available.
Mount Union and Huntingdon EMS responded to the scene.
Comments