Business expanding into Centre County

A Pittsburgh-based company has long had connections to Centre County, and now it’s setting roots permanently in Innovation Park near Penn State’s campus.
RJ Lee Group, in a release, recently announced its new location in at 310 Innovation Blvd. in College Township. The company is an analytical laboratory and scientific consulting firm.
The expansion was established on two agreements — a long-term lease for space at Innovation Park and a research and development memorandum of understanding with Penn State. Terms of each deal have not been released.
Richard Lee, founder and president of RJ Lee Group, said in a statement that the company has long used Penn State resources.
“Recently, we made the decision to increase our presence in State College and Centre County as we look to team with local industry, as well as with Penn State, to commercialize new technologies developed at the university,” Lee said. “This decision was driven primarily because of the university’s vast research expertise, state-of-the-art facilities and access to talent.”
Lee plans to hire 10 scientists and technicians for the laboratory. The company plans to develop new technologies, which could lead to new facilities and up to 30 additional jobs.
The Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County helped foster the agreement between the company and university.
