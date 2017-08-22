New restaurant opens in small town

Kayla Zook fondly recalled the days when she began to cook supper for her family.
She was about 12 years old and had come to an agreement with her mother — Zook didn’t have to do other choirs with her siblings as long as she prepared meals. It was a sweet deal for a child that loved to cook.
“My mom would sit at her sewing machine nearby, and if I had to I would ask her how to do something,” Zook said. “I feel like God and that experience prepared me for this today.”
Zook recently opened The Square Cafe and Bakery at 10 W. Market St. in Lewistown. The new restaurant has taken the place of Smoke’n Deli, which closed in January. Zook had worked at the deli and was unemployed after it shut down.
“When they closed I was devastated, much like the rest of the town, because everyone loved the place,” Zook said. “I was unemployed for four months, and everyone said I should do it. I felt like I got a push from God to open my own place. Whenever I thought a door was closed God made sure the door would open.”
Zook has a favorite dish in the restaurant — beef and noodles with a slice of fresh Sourdough bread. The eatery also offers smoked meats, pulled pork and pulled chicken sandwiches, subs, homemade entrees, a salad bar, a kids menu and baked goods.
The Square Cafe and Bakery is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday.
