3 Centre County businesses are among fastest-growing in the country

Three Centre County companies have made the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America.
The list has been generated since 1982 by business magazine Inc. 5000. To qualify for the 2017 list, private companies must show an increase in revenue each year over the previous three years, and must have generated more than $100,000 in 2013 and no less than $2 million in 2016.
The highest local company on the list is Homeland Manufacturing Services, an electronics manufacturing company located in State College. Homeland debuted at No. 920 and exhibits an annual growth rate of about 475 percent.
The company opened its doors in State College in 2013 and operates out of a 5,000-square-foot facility producing electronic components used for military, aerospace, medical and solar devices.
John Bonislawski, president of Homeland, said the company employs 18 people and is about to add a second shift. Homeland exceeded its 2016 revenue in July, which Bonislawski said is welcomed, but his focus is to continue to create good manufacturing jobs in the county.
“I’m committed to this area and we’re not going anywhere,” Bonislawski said. “Homeland will always be in Centre County.”
Also on the list for the first time is Advanced Powder Products, a 3-D metal printed products company located in Philipsburg. The company is No. 4,255 on the list and has an annual growth of about 62 percent.
The final Centre County company on the list is DiamondBack Truck Covers of Philipsburg. The company made the list for the fifth consecutive year. DiamondBack is listed at No. 4,280 and has an annual growth of about 61 percent.
Centre County Commissioner Mark Higgins said the companies collectively create about 100 jobs in the county, which he said promotes a strong economy and job market that he expects to continue.
“Having three businesses from the county on this list is an honor,” Higgins said. “This is more conformation from an independent national group that we’re really starting to have some great things happen in our county.”
