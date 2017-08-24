Developer to move forward with plans for new State College area community

There will be new housing options available in 2018 for Penn State students.
Landmark Properties, which developed The Metropolitan and The Retreat at State College, will dive into a third project in Happy Valley.
The Georgia-based developer’s plans for The Station, a cottage-style community for college students, were approved in Patton Township. The development will include 162 cottages and 650 beds. Amenities will include a clubhouse, resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, study lounge, golf simulator and sand volleyball court.
“We’re looking forward to offering even more options for students at Penn State as we continue to grow our student housing portfolio and commitment to Happy Valley,” Landmark Properties President and CEO Wes Rogers said in a statement.
The Station will be a gated community with video surveillance north of Toftrees Avenue and east of Cricklewood Drive. Cottages will range in size from about 1,250 square feet to about 1,880 square feet, depending on the number of bedrooms.
Construction will begin in early September, according to Patton Township Manager Doug Erickson.
“I think Landmark did good with The Retreat, and they’re involved with The Metropolitan,” Erickson said. “They seem to be responsible landlords.”
Pre-leasing will begin in this year, and students will occupy the housing in August 2018.
