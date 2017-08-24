Grand reopening will showcase salon’s new look

Everyone needs a new look, and sometimes a business could freshen up, too.
Changing Times Hair Designs, 333 S. Allen St., has an appropriate name as the salon has undergone several changes, from ownership to a more modern interior vibe.
Ownership changed hands in 2015, from Russell Gutch to Susie Alters, who has since worked toward the establishment’s makeover. Alters worked under Gutch for nine years with the understanding that he would consider her as a successor to the business, which he founded in 1976.
“I took over in January of 2015, and my husband and I looked at it as needing some renovations done,” she said. “It needed a fresh and modern perspective.”
Almost everything was refreshed, Alters said, from new ceiling tiles to light fixtures. The business will host a grand reopening of the salon on Sept. 13.
With its new beginning is also a need to balance the past that enabled Changing Times Hair Designs to have a loyal customer base, which Alters credits Gutch for building. She sees potential in bringing in more students and young professionals.
“We call this place home and call our clients our family,” Alters said. “You get to know people well. You get to learn about their life and family, so there’s a level of trust you build as they allow us to be a part of their lives and stories. I really enjoy the beauty of it.”
Changing Times Hair Designs has also continued its specialty hair restoration and laser light therapy services.
Renovations to the salon included a new enclosed room to give customers who need hair restoration “total privacy” during consultation and services. The salon has also continued to partner with the Wigs For Kids Foundation and the Vietnamese Children’s Project.
“We are community minded and outward thinking and not inward in terms of what we do with funds we get,” Alters said. “Do we give back or do we hoard it? I’d like to think we give back and support our community who supports us.”
