Penn State, State College police departments to team up for NEAT

State College and Penn State police departments announced on Thursday the continued department partnership known as NEAT (Neighborhood Enforcement & Alcohol Team) for the fall semester.
“NEAT teams are comprised of Penn State and State College officers conducting highly visible, assertive and consistent enforcement patrols, in an effort to improve the quality of life in primarily the Highlands and Holmes-Foster neighborhoods,” according to a press release from State College police.
NEAT teams will work Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, conducting pre-party contacts during the evening hours and focusing on nuisance crimes, according to the release.
The release said units will focus on crimes related to high-risk drinking behavior.
“We are committed to addressing quality of life issues for residents in these neighborhoods with dense student populations, through both education and enforcement,” Penn State police Chief Keith Morris said in the release. “The officers assigned will be visible and proactive in order to identify and stop problems before they start and the message will be clear that there will be consequences for failure to abide by the law.”
NEAT teams will be joined by state police liquor control enforcement agents, the release said.
