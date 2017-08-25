State College Capt. Matthew Wilson will take over the role of assistant police chief on Sept. 4.
Capt. Matthew Wilson to take assistant chief role in State College police

From CDT staff reports

August 25, 2017 12:45 PM

State College police announced Friday that Capt. Matthew Wilson will take the position of assistant police chief next month.

Wilson will assume the position on Sept. 4, according to a press release, and has been assigned the position at the discretion of police Chief John Gardner. The position of assistant chief was created in 2008, the release said, and to be eligible an individual must hold the rank of captain for three or more years.

“Capt. Wilson has willingly and enthusiastically assumed more administrative responsibilities and, in doing so, has performed at an extremely high level,” Gardner said in the release. “Based on his years of experience and his willingness to assume greater responsibility, Capt. Wilson has earned this assignment in the State College Police Department.”

